A bit of original news, it doesn’t need any newspaper, said Fabrizio De André. That’s why when we here at the newsroom we received an email informing us of the global announcement of a new brand of keyboards, called The Shrimp, we immediately became interested in the matter. It is in fact a model of Extremely compact mechanical gaming keyboard, mainly suitable for playing on the go, in extremely small space situations or in front of the TVinstead of standing in front of your desk. This is due to its decidedly out of the ordinary conformation and very specific uses, it is in fact a keyboard commonly called one hand or 20% size. Forget about being able to write a document on it word; there are only the most functional keys for gaming on PC, or the sacred quartet WASD extension and the immediately adjacent keys, as well as a wheel for the volume and one for controlling the light effects. After testing it out in all the uses this keyboard can flex its muscles for, here’s what we think about this one The Shrimp.

Nordic Game Supply in this case he has thought of creating a product focusing primarily on functions that can “come in handy” but even the design has not gone unnoticed. The Shrimp is in fact a totally mechanical keyboard, which has switches under each key dome Gateron-G and gods RGB LEDs, not entirely addressable and controllable but certainly with many colors and light combinations to choose from. Designed to be used while traveling or in situations of limited space available, therefore with relatively compact dimensions and with a detachable magnetic wrist rest that can be stored in the bag that is supplied. This keyboard can be purchased directly from the manufacturer’s websiteeven if it is a brand new product, there is currently some problem. The price seems to still be available only in Danish kroner, and by making an equivalent we can see that it costs around 80 euros. So let’s go see what’s in the box.

Unboxing and content

Received the substantial package, the packaging it immediately seemed of excellent quality; a sleeve of yellow cardboard on which the graphics of The Shrimp are printed and the feature main components, which can be easily removed, leaving room for the actual box in black, rather rigid cardboard. Inside we find all the essentials: the keyboard itself, the magnetic wrist rest, a brief instruction manual, the USB-C cable that is used to power it, a plastic clip that can be used to remove the keycaps, and finally a fabric bag where store the keyboard, disassembled, together with the palm rest and cable.

As also specified by the letter that came to us from product manager by Nordic Game Supply, in fact, the first impression one gets when picking up The Shrimp is that of exclaiming a resounding “What the F?“. But there are a lot of weird ones gadgets in the world of PC Gaming, which by virtue of its versatility lends itself to being used in many different ways, compared to a console. The materials immediately leave a good impression, in fact the shell is entirely in rigid plastic but it is not a particularly cheap material and is also reflected in the weight, a good 350 grams for the key block alone without having attached the wrist rest. Wrist rest that is not entirely plastic, but a kind of rubberized fabric with a light padding. The Shrimp is available in different colors, ranging from black to pink, up to the model we received, which is the most flamboyant of all and with a lot of very “cool” prints on the wrist rest. Maybe a little too much. At the moment, it’s not possible to say how well the palm rest will resist fading and wear, but overall it still seems to be well made too. The fact that it is also magnetic allows for a more than acceptable grip without risking the hinges breaking. The cable is a standard USB-A to USB-C but covered in fabric and of rather high quality. The keyboard occupies a space of just 13 x 14 cm, is 4 cm high overall. With the palm rest, the measurements remain the same but you get to a length of about 22cm.

Design and functionality

Let’s move on to the physical conformation of the keyboard. It’s not the first of its kind to adopt this particular form factor. Searching for “one handed keyboard” on Amazon or other dedicated online stores come out several, more or less all the same, but with some additional features such as, for example, an additional column of keys, a side joystick or a series of keys dedicated to macros. These features are missing in The Shrimp, which perhaps in this case has focused more on design, resulting in some way even more compact but sacrificing something that instead it would have been nice to see, in fact the T, G and B keys present in every keyboard of this kind are missing and frankly it is a big lack. Instead, there are two mechanical wheels, one controls the light effects and cycles through all those present, the other controls the volume of the PC. On the side, a single key that allows you to change the audio on the fly. Perhaps this choice was chosen to aim for the totally square design of the peripheral, a good solution from an aesthetic point of view but which requires some more setting adjustments between one game session and another. As soon as it is connected to a USB port, the keyboard turns on immediately and the LEDs, such as brightness and color fidelity are more than satisfactory. Through the wheel and the pressure of some keys together with the CTRL it is possible to change the speed of the light effects or the color for some modes. You can really indulge yourself and the light effects are many, but I’m a boring person and therefore I opted for a static blue, always on.

A keyboard, of course, is made to be pressed, and The Shrimp does remarkably well here. Needless to say, but it’s impossible to write a document or chat with this keyboard unless you only type words like “ressa”,”cassa” or “we!” therefore the experience of typing cannot be fully judged, but as regards the feedback that it is returned to us by the keys present when playing, which we remember employ Gateron-G switches, overall the experience is more than positive. These switches are not clicky and do not require an extreme actuation force, allowing them to be quite delicate and silent and still be able to record all the input.

The gaming experience

We tried the keyboard The Shrimp in a wide range of games ranging from classic FPS to role-playing and platforming. Obviously, in almost all cases a good dose of patience is required to go into the settings of each game to remap the controls allowing us at least to perform the most important actions with the “few” keys available. Overall, shooters like Overwatch 2 hey MOBAs like DOTA 2 they are the titles that have created the least problems, since their core control scheme is perfectly suited to the arrangement of the WASD keys and the first five numbers of the keyboard. Some more annoyance we had in titles with many keybinds for many different actions, such as The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and even worse it went to the MMORPGs like FINAL FANTASY XIIIwhere the absurd amount of keys required was just too much even if you wanted to maximize the available space. This keyboard can also be connected to a console such as PlayStation 4, although there aren’t many games that support this feature. The same can also be said of your smartphone, if you have the right adapters. Unless you’re going to get yourself into trouble by choosing really unreasonable game genres for this type of conformation, the experience is great and without too many interruptions.

In our tests The Shrimp however, it didn’t miss a beat, especially due to the adequately bright RGB LEDs and the large font chosen for the key legend, which allows excellent readability in the dark. Our model, the most “tamarro”it will not be a champion of discretion but it certainly allows excellent visibility even in non-optimal light conditions, such as a train or a dark living room. The keys may feel a little ‘spongy’ at first but it’s an intrinsic feature of the Gaterons and you quickly get used to it. The noise emitted is very low and absolutely not annoying. An additional use found almost “by accident” and not mentioned in the marketing material is the perfect conformation of this keyboard even for left-handed people; specifically, for left-handed people who use the mouse with their left hand. For them, using WASD is decidedly uncomfortable due to the arms being too close together, and therefore The Shrimp can be a solution to allow the two hands to move further away from each other and avoid excessive muscle stress. Overall, the feeling is very good; these are not switches Cherry, but still has a completely different feeling from the usual silicone membrane. It won’t make you a better gamer, but it sure makes the experience more enjoyable.

Who do we recommend The Shrimp to?

As widely explained also in the marketing, The Shrimp is a keyboard designed to play in a very small space, on the move, on the sofa by attaching it to a console or an HTPC, and certainly not to replace your “battle” keyboard. In these very specific conditions it is able to give its best and making it used by a left-handed person, it has been ascertained that it can also be an excellent compromise for left-handed people who are not used to using the mouse with their right hand, allowing you to play while keeping the right opening of the arms without hunching the shoulders too much. In short, the perfect product but for a decidedly small circle of people. Anyone who does not fit into these contexts will unfortunately find very few uses for such a particular product. Price also plays a key role; costing, net of the exchange rate and possible offers between 70 and 80 euros, we fall into a medium-high range but perhaps we have aimed a little too much at the rise; the build quality is there, the features are there, but getting up a little higher you get dangerously close to the top of the range like the Razer Tartaruswith far more features.

Attractive and clean design

Excellent quality materials

Good gaming experience

Compatible with loads of devices and games… …But very difficult to exploit for some genres

There is no possibility to adjust the height

The price is slightly high

Missing some important keys