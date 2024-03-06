The shrimp ban in Santa María Bay will begin on March 20 and the fishing fields in the municipality of Angostura, Playa Colorada, Costa Azul and La Reforma will receive from the Government of the state of Sinaloa a resource of 140 thousand pesos to begin the surveillance process. Heliodoro Castro Mejía, director of Fisheries and Agriculture of Angostura, said that it is the same amount they received last year to operate during the crustacean ban and that they hope that with this permanent surveillance will be maintained. Now what fishermen expect is that the resources arrive on time and without delay.

The high seas shrimp fleet that is active in the final stretch is MINIMAL of the season on the eve of the ban on capture of the crustacean. On the 20th of this month they will have to dedicate themselves to fishing for other species, but not shrimp. For now, most of the ships are anchored in the port of Topolobampo because they can no longer afford to travel on the high seas. While it is true that the capture is good, but the price is not. Some have decided to leave the activity alone and evaluate how things went this season, but some realize that they did not do so well.

THE FISHERMEN of Aguaverde, in the municipality of Rosario, count the hours to know when the 4 million pesos that the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya approved for the preparation of the Environmental Impact Manifesto (MIA) and begin dredging the Huizache-Caimanero lagoon. And the days go by and they see no progress in this regard, since they are aware that at the end of March and beginning of April the entry cycle of the shrimp larva begins and the mouths are flooded. They urge the state's Fisheries Secretariat and the Navy to intervene with the dredging, otherwise they will be sentenced to face a fishing season similar to last year.

LIKE THE COLLAPSE of catches in the Mexican Pacific and the disappearance of at least 12 federal incentive programs was not enough reason to maintain worried the fishing sector of the region, the floor collection by organized crime It is beginning to become widespread in coastal fishing areas. Minerva Pérez Castro, president of the National Chamber of the Fishing and Aquaculture Industry of Baja California, put the issue back up for discussion by publicly expressing that extortion by crime is a reality. This occurs from the productive areas, transportation, distribution, reaching the entire chain even to the restaurants themselves. “We have already discussed this with restaurateurs and hoteliers, it is a reality,” she said. There is an invasion of capture polygons and charges are applied for transportation, for the handling of higher value products such as shrimp, tuna and octopus.