Justine Mattera and the outburst on social networks for the concern of her sister Jessica, here’s what happened

Over the last few hours, news has come from Justine Mattera that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous showgirl has expressed all her concern for her sister Jessica letting go of a tough guy vent on social networks. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Recently Justine Mattera has let herself go to a tough outburst on social media. The famous showgirl showed herself worried to all his fans because of his sister who had to undergo a delicate intervention. Here are all details of the affair.

Over the last few hours Justine Mattera has reported to all her fans updates regarding the health condition of his sister Jessica. In fact, the latter underwent a delicate heart surgery following the radiotherapy. So the showgirl started hers tale:

My sister Jessica is 21 months younger than me. At 11, he had Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It was 1984 and the doses of radiotherapy were massive.

Jessica Mattera was forced to undergo heart surgery because of heart failure. The operation involved the replacement of the aorta and had the 40% of chance of success:

These therapies that saved her from cancer had numerous consequences on her heart and lungs by changing the tissues and making them less elastic and thinner. At 48, my sister found herself in heart failure requiring emergency surgery, and aortic replacement.

Justine Mattera’s words about her sister Jessica

Justine Mattera stated that she traveled for a good 18 hours to reach Duke University Hospital in the North Carolina area. The showgirl never abandoned her sister, these were hers words:

I traveled 18 hours to Duke University Hospital in North Carolina and held his hand in the pre-op area. I gave her my statue of Saint Lucia who has always accompanied me in all my interventions. I prayed. She said she saw my maternal grandfather there with her. I felt it too and I cried. They said the operation had a 40% chance of success.

Later Justine Mattera made known all of hers fan that everything went well. The health conditions Jessica’s are good and will soon be able to leave the hospital. Currently the showgirl is in North Carolina to stay close to her family to which she has always shown herself to be very attached.