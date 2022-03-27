The wait came to an end this Sunday and, two years later, the VIII Alcantarilla Air Base Popular Race returned. The event hosted the 4th scoring test of the Region of Murcia Running Challenge 2022 popular racing circuit, offering the possibility of completing 5 or 14km, starting and finishing on Calle Mayor at the height of Plaza Adolfo Suárez. All this, under the organization of the Alcantarilla Air Base, with the collaboration of the Alcantarilla City Council, the district of Sangonera la Seca, the Murcia City Council and the Athletics Federation of the Region of Murcia.

On the men’s side, the victory corresponded to the CA Puerto Torrevieja athlete Francisco José Pérez, with a time of 45:29, ahead of Antonio Martínez, in 45:34. 3rd at the finish line was the Filippedes Moratalla athlete Rafael Guirao, in 45:35.

In women, the absolute victory was for the athlete from the Alcaraz Group Esther Nicolás, in 55:07, followed by Mar Gómez, from CA Puertas Lorca, finishing in 57:27, as well as Ana María Almela, from Fondists of Alcantarilla, in 59:10.

Already around 5km, the victory in men went to the athlete from Cueva de Nerja Andrés Palma (15:59), followed by Jonathan Pérez, from CA Murcia PDS Group (16:53) and Juan Pedro Vicente, from Rajaos Culvert Runners (16:59).

The women’s victory went to Almudena García, from CA Puerto Torrevieja (18:54), ahead of CA Puertas Lorca athlete Victoria Castiñeiras (20:08) and Carmen Saura (21:30).