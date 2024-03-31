The Show of Records 2024 streaming and live TV: where to see the program with Gerry Scotti, eighth episode

Where to see The Record Show 2024 with Gerry Scotti? This evening, Sunday 31 March 2024, at 9.20pm on Canale 5, the ninth episode of the Guinness World Records program, now in its tenth edition, will be broadcast. For the fifth year we find Gerry Scotti at the helm, who will accompany us in new incredible world records. On the other hand, he is also in the Guinness Book of Records for being the presenter with the most episodes conducted in the world of the quiz “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”. But where to see The Show of Records 2024 live on TV and in streaming?

On TV

The program with Gerry Scotti will be broadcast this evening, Sunday 31 March 2024 at 9.20 pm on Canale 5. Canale 5 is visible on button 5 of the digital terrestrial and 105 of the Sky decoder.

The Show of Records 2024 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PC, tablet and smartphone via the internet connection.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch The Show of Records 2024 on TV and streaming, but how many episodes are planned? There will be 12 in total, for what will be the longest edition ever. Appointment every Sunday starting from 4 February 2024, at 9.25pm ​​on Canale 5. Here is the schedule (may be subject to changes).