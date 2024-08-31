Lo Show dei Record 2024 streaming and live tv: where to watch the program with Gerry Scotti (replay)

Where to watch Lo Show dei Record 2024 with Gerry Scotti? Tonight, Saturday 31 August 2024, at 9.20 pm on Canale 5, a rerun of the Guinness World Records record-breaking program will be broadcast, now in its tenth edition. For the fifth year, we will be hosting Gerry Scotti, who will accompany us in new incredible world records. This is a sort of best of the last edition broadcast this winter. Scotti is in the Guinness Book of Records for being the presenter with the most episodes hosted in the world of the quiz show “Who wants to be a Millionaire”. But where to watch Lo Show dei Record 2024 live on TV and in streaming?

On TV

The program with Gerry Scotti will be broadcast this evening, August 31, 2024 at 9.20 pm on Canale 5. Canale 5 is visible on button 5 of digital terrestrial and 105 of the Sky decoder.

The Show of Records 2024 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform that allows you to watch and rewatch the various programs Mediaset from PC, tablet and smartphone via internet connection.

How many episodes?

We have seen where to watch Lo Show dei Record 2024 on TV and streaming, but how many episodes are planned? This is a sort of best of the last edition, which will keep us company throughout the summer.