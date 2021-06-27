LONDON (Reuters) – Hundreds of people danced and blew whistles through the streets of London on Sunday, part of a protest against restrictions on movement that have wrecked the entertainment industry.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hopes to lift the restrictions on July 19 after he was forced to delay the reopening this month.

But the group “Save Our Scene”, which defends the music and hospitality sectors and which organized the demonstration this Sunday, says the lockdown needs to end immediately.

To the sound of DJs DJing on mobile sound systems, protesters roamed the streets of central London to the country’s Parliament.

“It’s about celebrating the music,” a DJ shouted to the crowd.

(by Henry Nichols)

