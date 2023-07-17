brussels (wam)

The national show jumping team was crowned the “International Obkalabik” championship in Belgium, in the one and two-star category, which was held with the participation of 250 riders from different parts of the world.

The show jumping team’s participation in the tournament came within its current camp in Germany, in preparation for participation in the 2023 Asian Games in China and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The camp is held in Germany with the support and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the management and supervision of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, President of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club, and Al Ain Ladies Club, owner and founder of Al Sheraa Stables.

The rider, Sheikh Ali Al Qasimi, won the first place in the Grand Prix race with a height of 135 cm, and the rider Hamid Al Muhairi won the third place in the same race.

The rider, Muhammad Al-Hajri, won the first place in the two-star category, with a height of 140 cm, and Salem Al-Suwaidi won the first place twice in the race for young horses at the age of 7 years, and the first place in the race qualifying for the grand prize “two-star category.”

Muhammad Shafi Al-Rumaithi achieved second place in the same race, and Hamid Al-Muhairi ranked second in the “star category” with a height of 130 cm, with the mare “Leston May Lord Trumps” and Abdul Rahman Amin ranked third in the “star category” with a height of 130 cm.