A new column of affaritaliani.it is born, which has always had one of its strengths in the story of the economy. Those who know the sector, however, know well how much the approach of its protagonists tends to confidentiality. Real big names, who move enormous interests, but who have the key to their success in the right amount of understatement. Knowing how to move under the track, anticipating the moves of the opponents, is the indispensable professional skill of these managers. Well, by innovating the journalistic language as it has done since 1996, the year of its foundation, affaritaliani.it has decided to tell this world through images. Author shots to discover the faces and emotions of these authentic champions, engaged in the daily challenge both among themselves and, above all, in achieving the objectives set with shareholders and stakeholders.

Iveco’s debut on the Milan stock exchange

The first time is never forgotten … even when things don’t go exactly as expected. The debut of Iveco, spin-off of Cnh Industrial, at the Milan Stock Exchange it did not record exciting performances. Indeed, there was a drop in prices of around 10%, for a capitalization of around 3 billion euros.

It was definitely not the good omen that the CEO Gerrit Marx he hoped to get by with the traditional bell rite, but if the day wasn’t particularly lucky for Iveco, it was for Piazza Affari as a whole, with the main price list up over 1% and the spread down.

An important signal, in days marred by fears for the surge in infections from Covid-19 and which seems to confirm the reasons of those who believe that the spread of Omicron variant may mark the transition from the pandemic phase, which for two years has forced us to live in an emergency, to the endemic one, in which to live with the SARS-CoV-2 just like we do with so many other viruses, without needing to worry too much about it.

And, these days, this is already a hope to cling to, given the obvious implications on the economy. Also for the Iveco serial number, if the picture evolves in this direction, there will be several opportunities to make up for it with interests.