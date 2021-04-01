The town of Encampment is located at the foothills of the Sierra Madre, more than 2,200 meters above sea level. Lora Webb Nichols (1883-1962) grew up in that land of green pastures, where the indigenous tribes of North America hunted buffalo, and of dusty roads, traveled by hundreds of workers to demand the mining boom. He was thirteen when he began to keep a journal. Her eagerness to record the day-to-day events lasted for life and was complemented when, on her sixteenth birthday, Bert Oldman, her future husband, gave her his first camera. He would create – and collect – an archive of more than 24,000 negatives.

Part of this archive, mainly the one created from 1899 to 1935, comprises Encampment, Wyoming (Fw Books), the first monograph dedicated to this pioneer of photography. An intimate and delicate visual chronicle that takes us into the domestic, social and economic aspects of the southern Wyoming border through its inhabitants. A story created from the perspective of a woman who broke the molds of an era to offer a window into life at the dawn of the 20th century, in a remote and small community plagued by the rise and fall of copper mining, as well as the Great Depression.

An image full of strangeness and mystery that summarizes the universe of its author and warns that nothing is foreseeable in these pages

The photograph of a female figure within a wide horizon landscape serves as the cover of the book. A woman on her back and leaning on a crutch feeds a cat, which maintains the balance between the arm and the hip of its owner. A tender image but also charged with strangeness and mystery, which summarizes the universe of its author and warns that nothing is predictable in these pages.

The photographer and curator Nicole Jean Hill has been in charge of selecting and sequencing the images. He learned of Webb Nichols’ work when he visited the interpretive center Grand Encampment Museum, whose page refers to the custody of the vast archive of the local artist. “At that time, I was familiar with the Solomon Butcher file in Nebraska, which left 3,000 negatives behind. But the size of Webb Nichols’, coupled with the fact that she was a woman, and that she had started photographing at such a young age made everything seem a bit implausible, ”says the curator. Would soon fall into their hands Lora Webb Nichols, Homesteader´s Daughter, Miner´s Bride, a book written in the 90s by Nancy Anderson -whose title is surprising given the characteristics of its protagonist-. Focusing on the diaries written during her youth, she briefly dispatches her role as a photographer. Anderson was Lora’s neighbor for the last years of her life. He took the first steps to preserve the archive by realizing the importance of the character, of his written and visual work, ”says Hill. “When years later I got to see Lora’s photographic work for the first time, I already knew many of its protagonists through the publication of their writings. But I was strongly struck by the beauty of his portraits. They are images that contain the spontaneity of the family photographer, but nevertheless there is a clear intention to investigate the landscape. “

The Nichols family in Willow Glen, 1906. Lora Webb Nichols Photography Archive

There are many women protagonists of this gallery of portraits. Women who climb trees, nurse babies, sleep outdoors, hunt deer and large birds, wear high heels, and point their pistols at the camera. Powerful, they pose with confidence. As do the male characters, who show no qualms about showing their weaker and more vulnerable side. The images demolish the stereotypes associated with the time. “The degree of intimacy they give off is not typical of photography at the time,” says Hill. “It is probably due to the author’s ability to get her models to lower their guard. The locals were used to seeing Lora shoot with her camera. Perhaps that is why men did not feel defensive when facing a young woman, nor did women show reserve towards someone from their own community. The photographer was able to establish a dynamic between the portrayed person and herself that resembles a performance. I think that’s where the strength of the work lies. ” Among the most tender or neutral images in the book, the harshest ones emerge. As is that of her second husband lying in bed during his convalescence from the 1919 flu. A disturbing image that immediately brings us back to the present. Also noteworthy is that of a couple staring into each other’s eyes in the distance. “The space between them is as interesting as they are,” observes Hill. “Its author goes beyond the conventional way of portraying a couple and seems to understand that the image can work in another way.”

Nor does Webb Nichols fit into the usual narrative of female photographers of the time. “They used to be wealthy women who practiced photography as a hobby,” says Hill. Mother of six children as a result of her two marriages, the artist used photography to support her family’s finances. He would go on to set up his own business: the Rocky Mountain Studio. “This is something that goes out of the norm again, as was the fact of being divorced. However, in his diaries he does not treat it as something exceptional ”, clarifies Hill. “She was a very independent woman. Great reader, wrote poetry. At first, in the face of her marital frustration, photography was a refuge, but after her divorce she went from being an amateur to teaching by correspondence. In 1907 he met photographer George Irving, who was commissioning a mining company. Not only would he provide her with technical advice but he gave her part of his team. “

The artist’s diaries reveal a much darker and more pessimistic world than her photographs show

“All we can do is find out how we are to carry out our work, how to become masters of our trade, instead of slaves and never be scared of anything,” he wrote on November 7, 1907, making use of a quote from writer Rudyard Kipling. However, the artist’s diaries reveal a much darker and more pessimistic world than that depicted in her photographs. “They reflect her marital frustrations and the tough financial struggles she faced as the region headed into an economic depression and the mines went bankrupt,” Hill says. “It is very disheartening to read your questions about the meaning of life.”

Hill has made a comparison between the work of the American photographer and that of the German August Sander, who at the beginning of the last century set out to carry out a typological catalog of German society. “Lora wanted to document everyone who came to Encampment, and little by little she created a kind of sample book. Even so, his images are more intimate than Sander’s ”, argues the curator. “I have tried to search the photographer’s writings for clues about her intentions as an artist, without finding any reference. I think she observed herself as a historian, hence also her dedication to collecting the photographs of others. He was well aware of the importance that that moment in history would eventually have. “

