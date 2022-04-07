It didn’t affect Lilianne Ploumen at all. In The Telegraph† on March 17, former party chairman Hans Spekman had called the PvdA “dead water”. And he did not find her as a party leader as “ideologically driven” as Lodewijk Asscher. Ploumen then said in NRC about Spekman: “Find it out.” Then he didn’t like her. It “didn’t affect her at all”.

In the cafe of The Color Kitchen in Utrecht, on Monday afternoon, I can see from Hans Spekman that he doesn’t believe it either. He calls her reaction “prickly” and just to be sure, he immediately says that he prefers not to say anything more about Ploumen. Spekman was party chairman from 2012. He resigned after the enormous loss of the PvdA in 2017, the party went from 38 seats to nine in the House of Representatives.

There are still nine, and the municipal elections in March were hardly better than in 2018. “And then we had the worst local score in our history.” He laughs, it doesn’t sound happy. “Dead water. And in terms of ideas, it’s as if all energy is being spent on speculating about a merger with GroenLinks instead of standing up from the basic principles of social democracy.”

Among the members of the House of Representatives of the PvdA there is growing aversion to the ever closer cooperation with GroenLinks, and I hear from PvdA members in The Hague that prominent party members such as Spekman, former MP Adri Duivesteijn and ex-minister Ronald Plasterk with their fierce criticism of a merger undermine Ploumen’s authority as a leader. In two months there is a party congress where the members can say how to proceed with left-wing cooperation.

A merger, Spekman says in the cafe, is “the shortest route to power”. “But before what? For what ideal?” According to him, GroenLinks is close to liberal ideas, the PvdA wants collective protection of “the poor and the powerless”. And what he calls “disastrous”: the GroenLinks voters are even better educated than those of the PvdA. Then, he thinks, you will never regain the trust of people with “a modest education.”

Spekman thinks it is appropriate for this time to long for a large, left-wing party. “Because you have so much fragmentation. But the zeitgeist has always been our worst enemy, not the right.” In Rutte II, just before the electoral collapse, the PvdA ruled with the VVD and cut billions. “Out of a sense of duty,” says Spekman. “It was a difficult time. You forget that when other hard times come after.”

Ploumen said last week in NRC that she was going to call him. Not because of him, she said, but because there are other PvdA members who think just like him. Spekman thinks there are many. And that Ploumen tries so hard to find him unimportant? “She can react as she wants, but the PvdA does not live on that.” He also likes her very much.

She hasn’t called him yet.