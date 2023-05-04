Mexico.- The wedding is the most awaited moment for engaged couplessince it is an emotional and commemorative event in the lives of people, because they start a new stage in their relationship.

But the story of a couple from Kuwait was the exception and it went viral. According to the Daily Mail, the judge led the ceremony and everything was kisses, smiles and happiness.

The couple said yes and when the newlyweds turned around, they were heading towards the exit of the enclosure, the woman tripped over her dress and ended up on the floor.

Even though everyone expected her husband to help her up, the man had a reaction completely contrary, since just made fun of her and call her “stupid”surprising all attendees of the event.

The woman quickly got up and when he stood up, he asked the judge to annul the contract that they had just signed and thus put an end to the marriage.

The authority agreed with the situation and canceled the agreement. The story caused controversy on social networks, but the woman received support from Internet users, since most agree that there can be no disrespect in a marriage.