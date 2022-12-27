The Republic of Concha is the name given to the Florida Keys, in the United States, which arose as a way of protesting to make this region independent from the rest of the American Union.

This term has become commercial with the passage of time, however, when this ‘new republic’ was created in 1982, the context in the area was conflictive, making similarities to the emancipation processes of other nations in the world.

When the flag of the new nation was raised



In 1982, the federal government made the decision to order the Border Patrol to fence off the keys from the rest of the state.this with the aim of looking for drug lords and distribution networks of illegal substances, according to the web portal ‘Conch Republic’.

This caused a huge congestion of vehicles of more than 27 kilometers. All this occurred while the authorities searched, car by car, for people trying to bring drugs into the country of stars and stripes.

These actions drew the attention of the national media, which focused their attention on a growing problem that led to the famous crack crisis of the 80swhich was declared by Republican President Ronald Reagan as a ‘national security problem’.

As rumors spread that the Florida Keys were a strategic entry point for drugs, tourists gradually left the area.

This worried the inhabitants of the area, since tourism was a very important sector for their economy and many people lived from it, so they did not take long to talk to the local authorities.

Community leaders met with the mayor of Key West, Dennis Wardlow, to find a solution to this problem. One of the first measures was to execute a precautionary measure against the Border Patrolpresented before the Federal Court of Miami, according to the newspaper ‘Tampa Bay Times’.

Said court denied the prohibition of treating the area as a foreign country. When leaving the courts, the media asked the mayor of Key West about his course of action, to which he replied: “Let’s go home and separate.”

Thus, on April 23, 1983, the flag of the Republic of Concha was raised, under the command of Captain John Kraus, who that same day set sail on the Western Union schooner (sailing vessel with two or more masts) bound for to combat.

Said vessel confronted the patrol boat Diligence with fritters, water balloons and stale Cuban bread.

Diligence, for his part, counterattacked by throwing water at the schooner using fire hoses. This moment was immortalized by the Concha Republic as its independence battle.

Clarification



The so-called Republic of Concha did not emerge as a true independence movement to separate from the United States, but rather as a form of protest against the anti-drug actions that were being carried out in the areawhich made the inhabitants of the Keys feel left behind from the rest of the American Union, as explained by the website of the region in south Florida.

Likewise, the United States Coast Guard was never considered an enemy after the ‘attack’ of the schooner on the border ship, it was simply a symbolic act that represented the discomfort of its inhabitants in the face of the policies that were presented there.

The Republic of Concha today



The region’s pseudonym has served as a new empirical hook for tourists, since the area, through its web portal, has various souvenirs such as passports and vehicle license plates for sale.

This is done with the aim of giving the area an identity and generating curiosity among visitors about the history of this ‘nation’ in the south of the state of Florida.

Likewise, changes of military position are made annually on the Key West boardwalk so that visitors have that experience of visiting a sovereign country. This is done with the objective of emulating and honoring the activities carried out in the Great Naval Battle of 1982.

The experience has remained very present in the inhabitants. In fact, several proudly raise the flag of the republic in their homes, as a tribute to those who raised their voices in the past and who allowed the federal government not to ignore their opinion.

