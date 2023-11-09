.

The news of the crazy cycle path just inaugurated in Turin, between Corso Umbria and Via Livorno, in the San Donato district, has gone viral: it is 7.5 meters long. Endless jokes on social media, mockery of all kinds but also the accusation – heavy – of destroying our cities to make room for poorly made cycle paths that no one can use.

What is surprising about this whole affair, however, is the so-called “chain of idiocy”. Yes, because to achieve what you see in this photo it was necessary for someone to make a project (drawing it), for someone to approve it (presumably after a meeting), for others to finance it. Then diligent technicians carried out inspections, then some marks on the pavement and subsequently a small excavation. And after the installation of various expensive materials. In fact, the micro-cycle path is artfully created, with high-adhesion draining colored asphalt and surrounded by Sanpietrini and then stones larger than the sidewalk.

But it’s not over. At this point some municipality employee will have photographed the masterpiece to catalog it and attach it to the documentation. And then obviously there will have been the whole administrative part with related invoices and payments.

Well, the question is simple: is it possible that in all this long journey that lasted months no one said: “How disgusting. What the fuck are we doing”? (indeed, given that we are in Turin and not Rome, more probably “What Sgiai. Boja Fàuss, it’s really na folairà, isn’t it?”).

The answer isn’t there. But one thing is certain: in the municipality of Turin they have no internet, no one uses a smartphone and everyone goes around with a black and white Nokia 3310. Otherwise, after a few minutes of social media storm they would have covered the mini-cycle path, said it was a test or – more simply – used the most popular slogan in Italy: “We have been misunderstood”.