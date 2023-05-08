Estimates of the management consulting company “Oliver Wyman” indicate that the shortage in the number of pilots will be 17,000 in North America during the year 2023.

European airlines do not face the same problem, due to measures taken by governments during the epidemic period, which had a role in preventing pilots from leaving their work.

However, companies are expected to face problems in terms of employment within three years, given the recovery of the global aviation sector, according to Oliver Wyman.

Solutions

Experts in the field of aviation in the United States believe that the problem lies in the lack of diversity in the cockpit, and official figures indicate that the proportion of pilots and flight engineers with white skin in the United States is 95.7 percent, while the percentage of males who hold similar positions reaches 90.8 percent.

During a recent session of the US Congress, Regional Airlines Association President Faye Mallarkey Black criticized the “very limited diversity” among the pilots, while Airline Pilots Association President Jason Ambrossi called for a fix to the situation in light of the significant shortage of females and people of minorities in the cockpit.

In addition to the need to enhance representation at work, hiring people from diverse backgrounds allows companies to fill the shortfall that resulted from the choice of pilots to voluntarily leave their jobs when air traffic witnessed a significant decrease in 2020.

Although demand for flights has since rebounded, airlines are unable to rely on one of the most important recruiters they relied on, the military.

In 2000, half of the pilots of major airlines were ex-military. Since the military has been equipped with a large number of remote-controlled gadgets, this percentage has dropped to 15 percent.

Meanwhile, companies have adopted training programs such as United Airlines, which wants half of those entering its flight academy to be women or minorities.

Representatives of airlines and pilots agree that the cost of pilot training, which may exceed $100,000, excludes a large number of minorities because their resources are limited.

A government working group recommended increasing awareness campaigns for aviation professions and establishing specialized grants.

It is assumed that the deputies will consider these proposals during a session dedicated to discussing a bill regarding funding the Federal Aviation Administration in the United States.

Raising the retirement age?

It is expected that the shortage in the number of pilots will be exacerbated by “an upcoming wave of retirees,” according to the head of the Regional Airlines Association, who believes that the solution can come quickly from raising the mandatory retirement age for pilots from 65 to 67 years, in addition to reviewing the rules that require Pilots work a minimum of 1,500 hours before they take control of the plane, confirming that they are now receiving great assistance from specialized tools.

However, the unions do not express their approval of these solutions.

The president of the Airline Pilots Association points out that the minimum hours proposal is risky, highlighting the significant drop in the fatal accident rate recorded since the minimum flying hours moved from 250 to 1,500 in 2010.

He says, “Addressing the temporary problems that the aviation sector faces after the pandemic period, through permanent procedures that affect the training and qualification of pilots, is an unwise and dangerous step.”

He believes the impact of pilot retirements is exaggerated, noting that companies should not attribute the cancellation of regional routes to a shortage of pilots, but rather to the fact that they are not profitable enough.