A health worker handles medical supplies in a hospital in Mexico City. Hector Vivas / Getty Images

One of the oldest and most lethal infectious diseases, but with a proven and accessible medication for more than 70 years, it threatens to return to Mexico in force. Public health adds several months without vaccines for tuberculosis. Medical sources from three different states confirm to EL PAÍS that the shortage began in spring at least in Veracruz, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes, where there have been no spare parts for more than six months. The patients who come to the consultations of the different echelons of public health – federal, state and local – have to leave without their dose.

The Mexican Association of Vaccination (AMV) corroborates the depletion of this specific medication throughout the country and points to the shortage problems caused by the new drug purchase and distribution system introduced by the Government last year, which eliminated pharmaceutical intermediaries to centralize the entire operation in a public platform. The tuberculosis vaccine has been, for decades, a universal, free and mandatory campaign for newborns in Mexico. Specialists warn that supply problems put at risk between 300,000 and 500,000 children who are susceptible to being infected with the bacillus.

The red alert with tuberculosis is part of a bigger problem. In Mexico, less and less population is being properly vaccinated. Coverage rates in the country have accumulated serious drops in recent years according to WHO data. Specifically, the tuberculosis vaccine, the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), registered one of the sharpest declines. In 2019, the last year on record, coverage went from 96% to 76%. A level well below the OECD countries and the standards of Colombia (90%) or Brazil (85%). Another of the biggest drops corresponds to the hepatitis B vaccine, which has been under 60% coverage since 2016.

“Fewer vaccines are being purchased than the target audience,” says Rodrigo Romero, academic coordinator of the AMV. “For several years we have already had problems of not having enough vaccines, on time and of quality, as established by the General Health Law. But this time we don’t even know what is happening with the new system ”. It is not the first time, in any case, that Mexico has suffered a shortage of vaccines. According to data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in 2016 there were problems with triple bacteria to prevent diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough. While in 2014 and 2016, PAHO recorded serious deficiencies in the hepatitis B vaccine.

These shortage problems were precisely the argument, along with the accusations of corruption, that López Obrador has used to erase from the map the system of purchase and distribution of medicines that for years the IMSS and the pharmaceutical companies carried out. Since the middle of last year, all purchases are centralized by the Treasury and a public company carries out the distribution. The reform has been criticized by the pharmaceutical employers and some analysts, who pointed to the lack of experience of the Treasury in a market as specialized and technical as that of medicines. Consulted by this newspaper, the Ministry of Health has declined to make statements for this report.

General shortage of medicines

“The new system has broken the pair of distributors with laboratories, generating a lot of uncertainty. In addition, there is a great lack of expertise and there are episodes where officials call the laboratories directly to buy medicines, breaking the law that requires it to be done by competition, ”says Enrique Martínez, director of the Pharmaceutical Institute of Mexico, a consultant and auditor of the industry, which also points out that given the chaos of the new system and the shortage problems that it is generating, it is even opting for the direct adjudication route, sometimes at a 30% surcharge. According to the figures in its database, fed with information from its customers, public purchases of the tuberculosis vaccine practically came to a halt since 2018.

“For months, vaccination against tuberculosis has not been directly applied throughout the national territory. We have requested information from the authorities and they tell us that there is a shortage and that they are trying to solve it, ”says Manuel Ybarra, a pediatric infectious disease specialist from Veracruz, the second most populated state in the country with almost eight million inhabitants.

Stock-out problems are not exclusive to vaccines. Access to cancer drugs has suffered serious deficiencies since the end of 2018, provoking protests from relatives of patients and awakening alerts from specialists. In 2019, the supply chain for HIV medicines was broken, and some patients who received treatment many years ago had to switch medicines up to six times in three months. Measles, another virus that had been practically eradicated in Mexico for decades, reappeared strongly this year. Of about 60 cases a year, also being imported infections, this spring has shot to more than 200, this time caused by a local outbreak. The specialists also point here to a shortage problem with the vaccines that Mexico has dragged on since the Peña Nieto term.

Mexico had also managed to lower the number of tuberculosis infections. But in recent years it has been fired again. The increase between 2018 and 2019, the latest year available, is more than double: from 17,433 cases to more than 45,000 according to data from the National Epidemiological Surveillance System of the Ministry of Health. The flood also comes at a particularly delicate time due to the emergence of the covid-19 pandemic. The transmission route of tuberculosis is also airborne, when a patient expels micro drops of saliva. It can affect any organ in the human body, but it is also most common in the lungs, as well as lymph nodes, kidneys, brain and bones.

The alarm in Mexico is not so serious in the private sector, which continues to maintain the usual distribution networks and, in addition, has less demand for tuberculosis vaccines. In any case, Uziel Ochoa, a pediatric infectious disease specialist from San Luis Potosí and secretary of the AMV, warns that “there are also problems in the private sector.” “The last batch of the vaccine expired on September 30 and there will be no new purchases until November. Some providers tell us that even until January ”, he says. Tuberculosis is a disease that little by little has been cornering itself in rich countries. But it remains a deadly epidemic in many parts of the world. It is the second deadliest infectious disease after HIV / AIDS. Last year it killed 1.4 million people and has a high prevalence in the southern cone of Africa.