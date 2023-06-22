The “normal operation” of gas stations in Venezuela, reported by the state-owned Pdvsa, contrasts with the long lines of vehicles that must wait several hours to refuel, in regions of the interior of the countrywhere, according to industry experts and workers, the fuel crisis has become routine.

For more than a decade, the lack of fuel has been an intermittent problem for Venezuelans, who several times a year face difficulties refueling, a situation that economist and oil expert Rafael Quiroz attributes to “a structural problem” of the industry.

Quiroz explained to EFE that, currently, 135,000 barrels of oil per day are refined out of the 250,000 necessary to meet domestic demand, which includes the requirements of the vehicle fleet, estimated at almost 4.1 million vehicles, according to the Chamber of Venezuelan Product Manufacturers. Automotive.

Taking this data into account, The expert calculates that Venezuelan refineries work only at 10% of their installed capacitywhich, in his opinion, there is no normality in the supply of fuel, as Pdvsa affirms.

longstanding crisis

For some, the gasoline shortage began with the oil strike in 2002, when the internal distribution of fuel was affected, after PDVSA executives joined a general strike against then-president Hugo Chávez; Others believe that it is due to the continued deterioration of the oil company, visible in events such as the explosion of the Amuay refinery in 2012.

“The shortage of gasoline in Venezuela and the queues are here to stay permanently until a reconstruction of our oil industry is done,” said Quiroz, for whom the lack of investment and maintenance are key in the current crisis.

The trade unionist and secretary of professionals and technicians of the Federation of Oil Workers, Iván Freites, agrees with this theory, listing as another of the causes of the shortage the loss of specialized personnel, which has also implied the deterioration of production processes. maintenance and supervision in the production chain.

“When Chávez arrived, PDVSA had 42,000 workers, all of whom were experts in oil matters. Now, if it has 3,000 knowledgeable workers, that is saying too much, then that has had an impact on the recovery of the industry,” Freites told EFE.

He explained that this scenario has led to “intermittent” and already normalized periods of scarcity, directly related to the stoppages suffered by the six companies that make up the national refining system, which “go up and down” their production levels, depending on the operation of its machinery and instruments, a consideration that Quiroz also makes.

“The State does not have financial resources to be able to invest at this time in the oil industry, which requires large amounts to be able to reactivate and to be able to re-institutionalize itself and recover, definitively, directions. As long as there are no serious and large investments in oil matters (… .) is not going to be resolved,” Quiroz asserted.

A country in queue

The Zulia state (west), despite being an oil region, is one of the most affected by fuel shortages and its inhabitants spend up to 10 hours in line to supply at least 40 liters of gasoline.

“The 40 liters that they throw at us right now are not enough for us, so we have to queue all night (…) and get back in again to spend the whole day there to see if they throw another 40 liters on us,” he said. Endry Gil, a carrier from Maracaibo, told EFE that the shortage affects his workdays and even prevents him from returning home on some occasions.

to this situation the quality of the fuel is added, which has become a concern for users who have seen cars catch fire, as a consequence, according to experts, of gasoline contamination.

Freites explained that currently in Venezuela only two of the eight components necessary for the preparation of gasoline are produced, which affects the quality of the product and confirms that in the oil nation “normality does not exist” in the matter of fuel.

GENESIS CARRERO SOTO – EFE