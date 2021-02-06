In a situation with a shortage of electricity in Ukraine, there are attempts by Russia to “use energy levers of influence” on Kiev, said the president of the Ukrainian Center for Global Studies “Strategy XXI”, energy expert Mikhail Gonchar. He wrote about this in his article for the publication “Glavred”.

According to him, the shortage of coal reserves in the warehouses of thermal power plants threatens the stable operation of power units at thermal power plants. He noted that this problem did not arise by chance. The reasons for this development of events are the lack of control over fuel supplies by the Ukrainian authorities and the deliberate actions of market players.

“It is quite obvious that Russia has again intensified its attempts to use energy levers of influence on Ukraine,” Gonchar said.

The expert noted that it is possible to solve the problem with a shortage of electricity and avoid rolling blackouts by purchasing from Belarus or Russia. At the same time, Gonchar noted that such a decision “hits the country as a whole, because it forces it to buy electricity from the aggressor country.” He also noted that rolling blackouts will affect many regions and cities of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that on February 2-3, due to accidents, the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhya and Kurakhovskaya TPPs were stopped, in connection with which there was a noticeable shortage of electricity in the central regions of Ukraine. It is impossible to meet the needs with internal resources.

On February 1, it became known that Ukraine resumed importing electricity from Russia. The volume of supplies is 200 megawatt-hours.

In December 2019, Ukraine adopted a draft law that amends the law “On the Electricity Market”. In particular, it provides for a ban on the import of electricity from Russia under bilateral agreements. According to the Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine Vitaly Shubin, the country will be ready to join the energy system of Europe within three years and will no longer depend on Russia.