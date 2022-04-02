Sinaloa.- The leader of the Guasave Urban Transport Alliance pointed out that, although in some municipalities of the state it is known that there is already a shortage of diesel, in this region there is still no such problem, but for them it would be a great problem if such a shortage were to occur, since the organization does not have a stationary tank to stock up.

Ricardo Lopez Soto mentioned that They don’t have the capital to make the decision of buy a stationary tank, Therefore, in the event that the shortage that is being talked about were to occurwould be critical for urban transport.

Affectation

He commented that he does not see how they could avoid the problem, because they do not have the tools to face such a situation, since the trucks tend to go to the gas stations to fill the tank, which has to last them two and a half days. to the units.

Read more: Casa Ley Guasave offers today, Saturday, April 02, 2022

“In case of shortage, there are very likely some of them who have the economic capacity, which are very few, and could buy extra fuel to work a few more days, but the vast majority do not have the economic capacity right now to do that,” he said.

He also said that from the moment fuel is getting more expensivewill be affecting them, since reduces their profit margin.

The Data

Situation

The ATUG leader stated that they have been suffering from the pandemic for two years; In addition, the carriers have been facing this issue alone, since they have not received support from anyone, and now another blow is coming.