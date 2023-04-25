The former Juve player, one of the most promising of his generation, fell ill in April 1994. Operated in July, he spent 11 months between hope and resignation. He died on April 25, 1995
He was only twenty-three years old and a surname that told a story that unfortunately wasn’t his. She passed away on April 25, 1995, on a Tuesday. Leukemia. He had fallen ill a year earlier, in May 1994. In July he had undergone bone marrow transplant surgery: on 26 July – on his 23rd birthday – he had been infused with his sister Paola’s cells. Then the convalescence had begun, eleven months suspended between optimism and depression, between the hope of making it and resignation.
