He was only twenty-three years old and a surname that told a story that unfortunately wasn’t his. She passed away on April 25, 1995, on a Tuesday. Leukemia. He had fallen ill a year earlier, in May 1994. In July he had undergone bone marrow transplant surgery: on 26 July – on his 23rd birthday – he had been infused with his sister Paola’s cells. Then the convalescence had begun, eleven months suspended between optimism and depression, between the hope of making it and resignation.