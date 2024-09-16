Michael Westphal and Jessica Stockmann are a happy couple. She is fifteen, he is seventeen, they have known each other since childhood, they play tennis in Norderstedt and Pinneberg, train together at the Schleswig-Holstein Association in Kiel. A few months ago they kissed for the first time, and have been together ever since. They have no specific plans for the next few years, maybe continue to go to school, maybe try to get into professional tennis, both of them could be good enough for that. Westphal won the Challenger tournament in Travemünde last year at the age of sixteen, and Jessica Stockmann is also one of the best players in her year group.