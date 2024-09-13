John Norton, a retired police officer, watched his grandson’s baseball game in the town of East Meadow, east of New York City, on May 29. The quiet spot is less than a mile from where one of the world’s biggest sporting events would be held a few days later, but Norton, like many people in the area, was only vaguely aware of the details.

“I saw the stadium from the street,” Norton said. “I don’t know anything about cricket, but I imagine it will be crazy there.”

The stadium — the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium — seemed to have appeared almost overnight. At one end of the 900-acre Eisenhower Park now sits a large — albeit temporary — cricket stadium that was built in sections over 100 days. It is the site of eight matches of the men’s T20 World Cup, an international cricket tournament that is expected to attract hundreds of millions of spectators around the world, even though most people in New York barely seem to be aware of it.

Matches will also be held in six Caribbean countries along with Dallas, Texas, and Lauderhill, Florida. The event opened June 1 in Dallas, where the United States defeated Canada. The 34,000-seat stadium at East Meadow opened with an exhibition match on June 1, in which India defeated Bangladesh.

The arrival of the Indian team in New York, as well as its practices, were reported with great fanfare in India, a country full of cricket grounds. So why go to all the effort to stage the event in the suburbs? The aim is to make new fans of people like Norton or, ideally, his grandson.

The International Cricket Council, which organises the event, estimates there are 200,000 cricketers in the United States (up from 30,000 players 20 years ago). Geoff Allardice, a former professional cricketer for Australia and chief executive of the ICC, said that even with more than a billion fans, cricket could become more popular globally.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is bring the game to new markets,” he said. “New York is a big step.”

The CIC hopes the event will do for cricket what the 1994 World Cup did for soccer in the United States.

A traditional cricket match can last for most of a day. But about 20 years ago, the T20 format was invented, which limited the game to about three hours, and its popularity skyrocketed worldwide.

In November, the CIC decided to build the facility at Eisenhower Park. When the news reached the Indian media, some toured the site and discovered a small, neglected playground.

“They were horrified,” said Don Lockerbie, the site’s development director. “They didn’t know what we were going to build here.”

After the final match on June 12, the stadium will be dismantled and Eisenhower Park will return to normal, but leaving a world-class cricket ground.

Norton wished the cricket teams good luck, but said he had no plans to attend. “I hardly go to a Yankees game,” he said of one of New York’s two professional baseball teams.