There is a phrase attributed to Arthur Ashe that serves to define his life and his legacy. When in 1992 he confessed that he had been infected with HIV, a fan wrote him “Why does God have to choose you for that disease?” And Ashe replied: “In the world 50,000,000 boys start to play tennis, 5,000,000 learn to play it, 500,000 learn professional tennis, 50,000 enter the circuit, 5,000 come to play a Grand Slam, 50 come to Wimbledon, four to the semifinals, two to the final. When I was raising the glass I never asked God ‘Why me?’ And today, with my illness, I shouldn’t ask him: ‘Why me?’

Perhaps this story is just a beautiful legend like those motivational invectives that are attributed from time to time to this or that celebrity, but it perfectly reflects the character that Ashe was, a man who above all valued being one of those 50 millions of kids starting to play tennis. Although he failed to add one thing: he was a black boy who had become the best player in a game of whites despite the fact that when he began to hit the ball at the age of seven most of the clubs that would later dispute his presence did not He even let him in to watch games because no black man could step on his facilities except with a mop in hand.

There’s also something else to that real or untrue answer: restraint, because Ashe became a symbol against racism almost against her will. While other black athletes like Ali ostensibly showed their rejection of a system that crushed them, Ashe tried to fight it from the inside and without stridency and in this his father, a park ranger from a segregated city who raised him and his brother, played a lot of importance. after her mother passed away from pre-eclampsia when she was six years old. That descendant of a woman who had been uprooted from the African shores and transferred by slavers to the United States at the beginning of the 18th century took him away from American football and basketball and initiated him into a gentlemen’s sport, mainly white knights.

His tenacity and natural gifts made him stand out and he ended up in the hands of Robert Walter Johnson, coach of Althea Gibson, the great reference in black tennis, a player born in the 1920s in South Carolina who had twice won Wimbledon and the Open. of the United States and once Roland Garros. Johnson caught a glimpse of Ashe’s immense talent and incorporated him into his junior development program at the American Tennis Association, where he helped her not only improve her game but also instill sportsmanship, etiquette and composure. He had to be elegant in his game, but also in his attitude on the court.

Johnson required his players to always return the balls to their rival when crossing the court and never to argue with the referee. But, despite her immense talent, Ashe lived in a segregated city and couldn’t compete against the whites, much less use their indoor courts, so she moved to the less restrictive San Luis and in 1961, when she was able to participate in the first tennis tournament not segregated, won. His projection made him appear in Sports Illustrated and became the first black tennis player to win the youth title.

Three years later he was also the first black player selected for the American Davis Cup team, of which he became captain. Under his command was John McEnroe, a figure radically opposed to him: explosive, nonconformist, rebellious and also rude. As captain, Ashe had to reprimand his behavior, but as he did so he deeply envied him, he knew that McEnroe could yell, insult the referee and destroy rackets because he was white, he could never allow himself to lose his composure on the court. “I think I saw John as a reflection of an intimate part of myself. He personified feelings that I could only repress, he was like a kind of dark angel to my own strongly restricted spirit, that may explain why I always hesitated to interfere with his tantrums, even when it was excessive. Somehow, John was expressing my own anger, as I could never express it; and maybe he was even grateful to him for doing it ”, a statement that Raymond Arsenault collects in his biography A Life.

With that controlled and respectful demeanor he became, in 1968, the first black winner of the United States Open on the same track that today bears his name and which he had sometimes been banned from because he was mistaken for a cleaner or a waiter. That year his image was mixed on the front pages of newspapers with those of Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their fists in the manner of the Black Panthers at the Olympic Games in Mexico and that generated debates about their lack of involvement. As the country tumbled after the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy, Ashe continued to rack up trophies and follow her father’s advice not to get involved in “that civil rights disaster.”

This attitude led some activists to call him Uncle Tom, that is, a black who accepted his destiny of submission to the whites. With her soft manners, her intellectual air and her soft voice, Ashe embodied the type of black who did not violate white people and liked advertising brands, but that was something her father had instilled in her, too: not to be attacked she would have to be better than them in everything.

Arthur Ashe playing Brian Gottfried in 1975, the year he won Wimbledon. Photo: Getty

Even though he had the career of a white man he was still a black man and in 1969 he came face to face with reality: he apartheid South African who was putting the world to shame. When he tried to participate in a tournament at the South African Open, the Pretoria government denied him a visa. However in the first world he was still the best player and the following year he won the second Grand Slam of his career, the Australian Open. It was not his only victory. South Africa was expelled from the Davis Cup for not allowing him to enter their tournament, something he tried for three years in a row until finally, in 1973 and as a mere image wash of the regime they allowed him to play there. He lost in the final to Jimmy Connors, but won the doubles with teammate Tom Okker. Very few activists against the racist regime understood his attitude, however, he believed that his presence at the tournament contributed to normalizing the figure of blacks. However, when he tried to buy tickets for some young people who wanted to attend the tournament and they referred him to the black counter, he joined those who called for a boycott. Good manners had been of no use.

The shy and thoughtful Ashe was increasingly focused on activism, but he still had to live the culminating moment of his career and that of any tennis player: conquering Wimbledon. On July 5, 1975 he faced Jimmy Connors, for the first time in three decades two Americans reached the final of the great British tournament and could not do it in a more disparate situation: 22-year-old Connors was in his best moment and the pace The tournament had been a triumphant ride while Ashe at 31 was closer to retirement. Connors’ explosive tennis together with his powerful two-handed backhand made him reach the final as the undisputed favorite, however on the court everything changed. Ashe did just what her father had instilled in her, to be better than whites at everything. That night he succeeded, displayed a total tennis and beat a stunned Connors.

Arthur Ashe helping his wife, photographer Jeanne Moutoussamy, put on a jacket in 1977, a year after they got married. Photo: Getty

When he retired a couple of years later after a heel injury he was already a legend and four decades later he remains the only black man to have won the British tournament, the US Open and the Australian Open.

Still with his heel in a cast, he married the photographer Jeanne Moutoussamy and devoted himself to writing, commenting on matches and activism as intense as it was not too strident: “True heroism is markedly sober, very undramatic. It is not getting ahead of everyone at any price, but the need to serve everyone at any price, ”he wrote.

Its main cause was to promote sport among black adolescents to keep them away from social exclusion and also from the labor exploitation to which the clubs were beginning to subject them. As well continued to be involved in the fight against apartheidIn fact, in January 1985 he was arrested in front of the South African Embassy in Washington during a demonstration. It was not the only time that this exquisite-mannered hero ended up in prison. In 1992 he was jailed for protesting in front of the White House against the recent crackdown on Haitian refugees.

By then sport was already a mere hobby. In 1979 he had suffered a heart attack due to a hereditary heart disease that his mother had also suffered, and he had undergone a quadruple bypass operation at only 36 years old. A few months later he relapsed and underwent surgery again. When he was hospitalized for the third time in 1988, everyone assumed that the reason was the same illness, but this time he received the biggest blow of his life: he was HIV positive. One of the many transfusions he had received during the surgeries had infected him with the most stigmatized disease of the 20th century.

Björn Borg and Arthur Ashe photographing each other in 1975. Photo: Getty

He tried to keep it hidden by Cameron, the daughter who had been born two years earlier and also because he was afraid that it would affect his multiple social causes, but the newspaper USA Today He warned him: they had discovered it and were going to publish it. Ashe stepped forward and made a confession that left millions of fans devastated. “I am angry because they put me in the position of having to lie if I wanted to protect my privacy,” he said at the press conference. True to form, he did not sue the clinic that had leaked his illness to the media.

It was April 1992 and only five months had passed since the legendary Magic Johnson had made the same announcement. Suddenly the dreaded AIDS was no longer a marginal disease. Thereafter, Ashe added virus awareness campaigns to her busy social schedule. And he did not stop doing it for a day until he passed away in 1993 at the age of 49.

When forty-five years of his great victory at Wimbledon are celebrated, his name returns to the present day, first because of the film about his life that director Ashok Amritra is preparing and second because many wonder how his attitude would have been in a moment of so much tension racial. In the late 1960s, at the height of the struggle for social rights, he declared: “Sometimes a demonstration is the best way to get headlines about a bad deal, but I don’t think protesters should try to cause trouble. We will never move forward by force, because we are outnumbered 10 to 1. Silent negotiation and slow infiltration seem more hopeful to me. Does this make me an Uncle Tom? If so, that’s fine. “

He could not have imagined that during the most violent uprisings that the United States has experienced since 1968, his statue in his native Richmond was precisely one of the symbols vandalized by the exalted with the cry of “White lives matter.” Not even his father could foresee that to save him from ignominy it would not be enough for him to be better than the whites.

