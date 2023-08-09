If you had told us a few years ago that the Renault 5 was making a comeback, we probably would have felt your forehead to take your temperature. ‘The history of the Renault 5? It has already been written,’ we would have said. Yet Renault is pregnant with triplets of 5’s.

A ‘regular’, electric Renault 5 is on its way, just like Alpine’s sporty brother with the name A290B. And then we have the fast-paced concept called the Renault R5 Turbo 3E. That’s all still in the future. Before that, let’s dive into the short, but no less rich, history of the Renault 5.

Renault 5 Turbo 1 – 1978

The first mid-engined Renault 5 was a homologation special, intended to allow Renault to rally with it. It was first shown at the Paris Salon in 1978; the 970 kilo supermini had doors and a roof made of aluminum to save weight, its 1.4-liter turbo engine produced 160 hp.

Renault 5 Coupe d’Europe – 1981

Not a rally car, but intended for the track. And pretty close to the road car in terms of power and specs. The 900 kilo Coupe d’Europe was used for a 12-race one-make cup. The cars were cheap, which also allowed amateurs to race against the likes of Jean Ragnotti and Walter Röhrl.

Renault 5 Tour de Corse – 1983

In January 1981 ‘the little bombshell’ won the Monte Carlo Rally, but then Group B rules were introduced. This was Renault’s answer: a 930 kilo car that delivered 285 hp in the ‘customer version’ (the one you see in the photo) and even more in the factory cars.

Turbo 2 – 1983

The second generation for the public road. It did without the aluminum body panels and radical interior of its predecessor, which brought the price down 15,000 French francs to 102,000 francs. Other than that, little was changed. A total of 3,167 Turbo 2s were built between 1982 and 1986.

Renault 5 Maxi Turbo – 1985

The last car for Group B was powered by a larger 1.5-litre engine delivering 350 horsepower to the rear wheels, and also featured updated suspension and aerodynamics, a stiffer body and carbon fiber parts. He weighed only 905 kilograms. This is the car in which Ragnotti won the Corsica Rally that year.

Renault 5 Super Production – 1987

Super Production was a more extreme forerunner of what would become touring car racing in the 1980s. That 370 hp, 1,020 kilo weighing monster was built for the later F1 driver Érik Comas. A special guy, especially since all the other drivers are called Jean-Pierre (Beltoise, Jabouille, Jarier and Jaussaud).