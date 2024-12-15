Leganés came out with a very compact 5-4-1 between the lines. One of the most difficult systems to overcome. Even more so if the team passive manages to get ahead on the scoreboard. It was difficult for Barça to attack this frame. The defenses of five attack each other insistently, with fast circulation, with external imbalance and with short breaks between defenses. In the first 45 minutes, the Blaugrana team went too far trying to enter through the middle (44.1% of the attacks were through the central lane), and Raphinha, Olmo and Pedri insisted too much on receiving inside, forgetting to break from behind for the lateral and central lanes of Leganés.