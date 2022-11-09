Today, November 9, 2022, the Short circuit. Through our Twitch channel we will talk to you about many interesting topics such as the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the firing of Meta’s 11,000 employees. The appointment, as always, is at 4:00 pm.

Our Pierpaolo, Alessio and Francesco will start talking about Activision Blizzard, as mentioned, the acquisition of which seems unable to reach a conclusion, whether positive or negative. In fact, remember that the European Commission has entered Phase 2 and we will talk about what it means. We will analyze the official document, we will translate it and comment in detail and this will also allow us to make an analysis according to the performance of the Stock Exchange. There might (but we don’t have the definitive confirmation yet, mind you) there may be a special guest who will help us to deepen the question: who is it? To find out you will have to follow the live!

The second topic of the Cortocircuito will be the recent news of the dismissal of Meta’s 11,000 employees. The company of Facebook and Oculus suffered the first drop in revenue and it seems that this is one of the consequences.

Finally, at 5.45 pm we will leave room for Vincenzo and Giordana for Nintendo’s Indie World during which many interesting announcements for Switch should arrive.

Activision Blizzard is one of the topics of the Short Circuit

As always, there will also be space also for your questions and for your messages, which you can send in written or oral form, by subscribing to our Telegram group. We will broadcast as much as possible live!

You can follow him streaming within this news, in the dedicated box or directly on ours Twitch channel, possibly using the official app on iOS and Android. Register to receive notifications!