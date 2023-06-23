If the summer heat weren’t enough to torture your body and soul, know that today June 23, 2023, from 16:00 to 18:00, you can gently torture yourself by watching the Short circuit On the canal Twitch Of Multiplayer.it. Of course, instead of spending two hours in the company of Pierpaolo Greco, Francesco Serino and Alessio Pianesani, you could jump out of an airplane without a parachute and see the effect it has, with the guarantee that it would still be a better experience, but at least the dynamic trio ensures the survival… not of the brain cells, but let’s not quibble.

What will our unsuited heroes talk about? In the meantime they will make noise, at least this is what we were promised when the lineup of the episode was presented to us. In addition, the news on the process that sees opposing parties will be commented Microsoft and FTC on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, there will be room for theprice increase of Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass and polished expressions will also be dedicated to Nintendo Direct on Wednesday. In short, a very missable bet, but which for some reason we advise you not to miss.

We will also try to give space to your questions and your messages, which you can send in written or oral form, by subscribing to our Telegram group. We will broadcast as much of it live as possible!

You can follow it stream within this news, in the dedicated box or directly on ours Twitch channel, possibly using the official app on iOS and Android. Register to receive the notifications about new videos!