The Short Circuit returns today at 16.00 with a new episode in which we will talk about the interesting apocalyptic adventure While We Wait Herebut also of the Nintendo Direct broadcast last night and the fourth episode of the television series of The Last of Us.

In the studio we will have the dynamic trio composed by Pierpaolo Greco, Francesco Serino and Alessio Pianesani, while as guests they will be present in connection Cristian Gambadori and Eleonora Vecchico-founders of the development team author of While We Wait Here and the previous Ravenous Devils.

We will also take the opportunity to discuss the issue with them state of video game development in Italyan always very fascinating theme, to then quickly comment on the many contents of the Nintendo Direct and the fourth episode of The Last of Us.

In short, there will really be a lot to talk about: the games and announcements of the Nintendo Direct of February 2023 surprised us in quantity and depth, while The Last of Us TV series continues to convince thanks to the excellent writing and more.

Naturally there will also be space for your questions and your messages, which you can send in written or oral form, by subscribing to our Telegram group. We will broadcast as much of it live as possible!

You can follow it stream within this news, in the dedicated box or directly on ours Twitch channel, possibly using the official app on iOS and Android. Register to receive the notifications about new videos!