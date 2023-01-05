Even the first Egyptian dice, Chinese cards and any other game found during archaeological excavations represent a primordial technology to develop and amuse the human being’s play apparatus, but the first real video games date back to the end of the 1940s and early 1950s, however, these are particularly rudimentary electronic games.

The first technological experiments and OXO

The first cathode ray tube game dates back to 1947 but only a prototype remained due to the particularly high costs, while the first computer built to play was called Nimrod and was presented in 1951 on the occasion of the Britain Festival. A year later, OXO was born, the classic tic-tac-toe game, which featured primordial digital graphics, with the design made of lights.

The first video games: Tennis for 2, Spacewar, Lunar Landing and Hamurabi

In 1958 in New York a video game called Tennis for Two was created, used to entertain the public in the nuclear research laboratory of the Big Apple, only in 1962 the first large-scale game was put on the market, it was Spacewar, to which Lunar Landing Game and Hamurabi followed.

In 1966 the first simulator was tested, inspired by the game of golf but the 70s would change the face of video games forever.

Arcades and consoles

It was 1971 when Galaxy Game was born: the first Arcade ever. In 1972 Atari put PONG on the market, bringing video games directly into the homes of young and old. In the late 70s, Asteroids, Space Invaders, Death Race, Galaxian, Breakout and Night Driver were released.

The 80s decreed the success of video games with Pac Man, Tetris and Super Mario, while Commodore, Nintendo, Amiga and Sega created the first consoles. Between the 90s and the early 2000s, Playstation almost monopolized the market but with the possibility of having internet at home, Multiplayer was soon born.

The multiplayer

The Internet offered the possibility of playing to more people who were constantly connected and in continuous communication between the players, between shooters and Openworld Sandboxes, there are many of the most played video games that belong to this category. A special mention must be made for Minecraft, still today the best-selling game ever.

Online casinos, news sites and sports betting

Online betting sites also offer a wide range of services regarding all the sports news updated in real time, as well as statistics, odds and all the data necessary for those who are passionate about soccer, basketball, football, golf, tennis, volleyball and so on. Street.