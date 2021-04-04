On Sunday, April 4, a large amount of Pacific herring was found on the shores of Sakhalin. This was announced on Instagram by the head of the Sakhalin Environmental Watch, Dmitry Lisitsyn.

According to him, the phenomenon is associated with fish spawning.

For example, the first shoals of the Sakhalin-Hokkaida herring of the Pacific herring began to approach the southwestern coast of Sakhalin, in the Kholmsk District, for spawning.

“As is often the case with dense approaches, some of the fish are thrown ashore,” explained Lisitsyn.

He noted that the release of such a quantity of herring ashore indicates the restoration of the population of this species. In addition, spawning has just begun, and an even greater ejection of shoals onto land is possible.

