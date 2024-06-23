MK: a shootout occurred on the border of Russia and Abkhazia, one person died

There was a shootout on the border between Russia and Abkhazia along the Psou River. reports “Moscow’s comsomolets”.

The prosecutor’s office of the Gagra district reported TASSthat one person was killed and three more were injured. They confirmed that the shooting happened in close proximity to the border.

The local Telegram channel “Respublika” also reportsthat another shootout occurred in New Athos. There, allegedly, a certain Abkhazian citizen named Ladaria was wounded.