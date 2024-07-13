A shootout took place in the north of St. Petersburg

Armed men started a shootout in the north of St. Petersburg. The incident was reported by the Baza publication in its Telegram-channel.

The incident took place on Komendantsky Prospekt. According to local residents, two men fired machine guns and pistols at their opponents and then fled. The troublemakers also fired several shots into the air.

On June 23, armed terrorists attacked two Orthodox churches and a synagogue, and also fired at a traffic police post in Makhachkala, killing 21 people. Among the attackers were the children of the head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov – Osman and Adil.

After the attacks on religious institutions, the militants’ father was removed from his post as head of the Sergokalinsky district. During interrogation, the official admitted that he knew about his sons’ commitment to radical ideas.