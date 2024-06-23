Unknown persons with machine guns shot at police cars in Derbent

A shootout between unknown men with machine guns and law enforcement officers in Derbent was caught on video. Record publishes Baza.

The footage shows several people dressed in black shooting at police cars.

According to the channel, the shooters have not yet been detained.

Earlier it was reported that unknown persons fired at a synagogue and an Orthodox church in Derbent. As a result of the incident, two people did not survive: one of them is a police officer, the second is a civilian from the synagogue.