The 26-year-old was arrested in Trenton, New Jersey and was held responsible for killing three people in Falls Township, Pennsylvania. The US media reported it.

The man, a homeless man, broke into a house in Levittown with an assault rifle around 9am local time and killed a 25-year-old mother of her two children, and another person. There were four other people in the house. One was beaten and injured.

After the first shooting he allegedly fled in a stolen vehicle. He would then reach the place where he carried out the second shooting, killing a third person. Subsequently he stole another car, threatening the driver with a weapon and then fleeing again. The arrest eventually in New Jersey.