The shooting of Valkeakoski | A showdown with a truck led to the man’s death, the shooter received a long sentence

The district court of Pirkanmaa judged in its verdict that the person who fired the shotgun used too much force in an emergency defense situation.

Pirkanmaan the district court has sentenced a 20-year-old man to prison for shooting another man with a shotgun at a truck stop in Valkeakoski last October.

The police have previously said that the background was a showdown between two groups.

In its ruling on Thursday, the district court ruled that the shooting was an emergency self-defense situation in which the shooter used too much force.

The shooter himself admitted to the shooting in court, but denied the charge of manslaughter. According to the shooter, the man who died in the situation had threatened the shooter’s father with a revolver. In addition, another person present had said that the one who threatened with a revolver had also previously fired with a revolver he had in his possession.

District court estimated in his decision that gunpowder residues were found in the hands of the man who died in the situation, which indicated that he had used a revolver.

Based on the screen, the district court assessed that the emergency shelter situation could not be ruled out as a possibility either. However, the court assessed that the person who fired the shotgun would also have had the opportunity to act differently in the situation.

Pirkanmaa district court sentenced Arttu Olavi Veli Keinänen for causing danger, manslaughter as emergency protection and attempted manslaughter as emergency protection to six years in prison.

The verdict regarding attempted murder came from the fact that another man was standing near the man who was shot to death when Keinänen shot with a shotgun.