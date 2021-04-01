It seemed like the day was never going to come, but now it has been confirmed that the shooting of the second season of The Witcher has finished. It has been a tortuous path, interrupted first by the global covid-19 pandemic and later by an injury to the protagonist Henry Cavill. However, she has now been a hairdresser and makeup artist for the Netflix series, Jacqueline Rathore, who has claimed Through his Instagram account that the filming of this second batch of episodes has come to an end and that, therefore, the fiction commanded by Lauren S. Hissrich is in a position to enter a new phase.

Just like pick up The IGN portal, Rathore published a story on Instagram where he showed an empty cork notice board accompanied by the following text: “We have finished with The Witcher 2. There is only one takeout menu left on the board.” However, Rathore corrected in a later story and just confirmed that filming did not end yesterday, March 31, but today, April 1st. Be that as it may, the production phase of Netflix’s The Witcher has concluded and from now on the new editing and post-production phase will begin, which may take a few more months.

For now Netflix has not revealed a release date for this second season of The Witcher, but it is expected that the renewal for a third will be confirmed very soon. In the meantime, what we do know is that the season will begin with Geralt taking Ciri to Kaer Morhen, the fortress of warlocks, to protect her from those who persecute her. For its part, Netflix is ​​also working on The Witcher: Blood Origin, a spin-off prequel to the Warlock Geralt series that will take us 1,200 years back and explore the time when the first warlock was created.