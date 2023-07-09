The shooting of the rock | A woman who lives next to the shooting site talks about her everyday life overshadowed by drugs – moving around the house is scary

According to the police, surveillance has been intensified in the area, but the resident’s perception is the opposite.

7.7. 15:50

Thursday The shooting that took place on Pengerkatu in Kallio did not come as a surprise to a woman living in the area.

The shooting took place in the stairwell of an apartment building, where shots were fired through the mail hatch of the apartment door. No one was hurt. Police investigates the case as attempted murder and there are two suspects.

A woman who lives near the scene appears in the story anonymously for security reasons. He tells HS that the area is so troubled these days that it’s scary to leave the house.

Among other things, the drug trade on Pengerkatu, the use of drugs and the resulting violence, and other disruptive behavior arouse fear. The police have not announced whether Thursday’s shooting is in any way related to drugs.

Woman has been actively reporting his drug-related observations to the police by phone and e-mail in recent months, but according to him, the police have reacted lazily.

HS has seen the screenshots of the e-mail messages the woman sent to the police and the calls made to the emergency center.

“It feels as if the police allow the area to be used for drug dealing. If it’s allowed, it’s only a matter of time before there will be shootings,” says the woman.

Order supervisors on the edge of Vaasanpuistiko in April.

The woman who spent her whole life in Helsinki has lived in the area for three years. According to his observations, the drug trade and its mild manifestations have increased since the outbreak of the corona pandemic in Vaasanpuistiko, which is also called Piritori, along Pengerkatu.

“There is visible picketing and beating. I think this is gross negligence on the part of the police.”

Police has called the woman to discuss problems in the area. According to him, the police said on the phone that drug-related findings are not always dealt with because they are not crimes against life or health.

The police also said that drug users rarely cause harm to bystanders and “you shouldn’t worry about them”. Practical experience is different.

“Once this spring at the S-market in Vaasanpuistikko, they pushed each other, one of them fell on top of me and yelled at me,” the woman says.

The woman has seen drug dealing taking place, for example, in a cafe located in a certain area, where drugs were visibly spread on the cafe’s table.

“The owner of the coffee shop hardly dared to intervene,” the woman reflects.

Helsinki superintendent of police preventive functions Jari Taponen assures that the area around Vaasanpuistiko will be monitored more effectively.

“It has been a focus area year after year, but this spring we have increased the monitoring there even more,” he says.

Taponen says that drug dealing and drug use are “permanent” in that area, but the police do their best to alleviate the harm caused to residents and entrepreneurs.

“We intervene especially in the drug trade, we mainly point out users and refer them to treatment, with varying degrees of success.”

If an intoxicated person causes a disturbance in his environment, the police will order him to move elsewhere. They are taken to the tube less often. In the area, cooperation is also carried out with emerging substance abuse services.

According to Taponen, last year the police asked the residents of the area about the unrest. The answers revealed that it is the drug trade that creates a feeling of insecurity among the residents, which Taponen regrets.

“Unfortunately, the use of drugs is part of city life,” he reminds.