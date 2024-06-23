Eyewitnesses reported the cessation of shooting in the center of Derbent

The shooting in the center of Derbent has stopped, eyewitnesses said RIA News.

It is noted that, despite this, people in many houses and hotels continue to sit without electricity.

Earlier it was reported that the active phase of the counter-terrorism operation (CTO) in Derbent had ended. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) clarified that two militants were killed during the operation in Derbent.

On June 23, in Derbent, a group of terrorists attacked two Orthodox churches and a synagogue. The church and synagogue were reportedly destroyed by arson. At the same time, an inscription with a reference to the Koran was found on the doors of the synagogue: the numbers 2:120 and 8:39. Presumably, it was painted on by the attackers.