Alcalá de Henares woke up shocked yesterday. Early in the morning, the body of Jesús BJ, a 49-year-old Spaniard, a fairground trader and resident of the town, was found shot to death – at least three times – with a pistol with a silencer a few steps from the front door of his home. The first hypotheses indicate that it would be a settling of scores or revenge. The National Police investigate what happened and look for the person responsible or responsible for this crime in the middle of a public street.

Around 8:30 a.m., Gabriel, the owner of the Moya bar – whose walls were stained with the blood of Jesus for much of the morning – was working like any other morning in his establishment. “I heard some noises, but I thought it was nothing,” he told this newspaper while he served, with shaking hands and sunglasses to hide that he was still scared. A neighbor was the one who told him that someone was lying next to his bar. «I went to wake him up, I thought he was a drunk. Then I realized that it was just as hard as this bar,” he declared.

It was he himself who called 091 to report that there was a body on Calle de los Hueros. «I couldn’t recognize him, I was too impressed. While I was talking to the emergency services, I saw the bullet casings and that’s when I realized that he was dead,” he says.

Agents from the Violent Crimes Group (DEVI) of the Scientific Police and the Homicide Group Vwho have taken charge of the investigation. Health workers from Summa 112 also attended and, without manipulating the body, could only confirm the death.









Relatives of the victim, yesterday



From Sanbernardo





At 11:30 a.m., in the area nothing could be heard other than the police coming and going and the crying of the family watching how the judicial commission ordered the body of the victim a few meters from his home and which has been taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valdebebas to perform the autopsy. In the same block on Calle de los Hueros, several of them lived in different homes. The victim belongs to a family of fairground vendors from Alcalá de Henares who the residents of the El Chorrillo neighborhood, in the center of this Madrid municipality, describe as “quiet.” «They have never caused any problems. Furthermore, this neighborhood is humble but we have never had a problem like this,” says a resident of the area, who prefers to remain anonymous.

Jesús died immediately after being shot three times at road points with a pistol with a silencer, as ABC has learned. One of them had hit his head and two others hit his neck and chest. Apparently, the victim had arrived at the location in a van, leaving it parked in the area. Then, when he was heading to his door, the perpetrator, who arrived in another vehicle, met him and fired six shots at him. The gunman fled the scene in the car, which was waiting for him on Daganzo Avenue. The use of a silencer is not a common practice, so the perpetrator could be an expert pursuing the victim in a reckoning or revenge.

Possible threats

The investigation remains open and Homicide Group V is working to clarify the facts and find those responsible. The area is full of security and traffic cameras. At the time of going to press, there were no arrests and it is being investigated whether he had received any type of threats.

The crime committed yesterday in Alcalá de Henares is the first homicide of the year in the region. On December 30, in the Madrid district of Usera, the last one occurred. Diana, a 29-year-old woman, died at the hands of her ex-partner, with whom she lived despite the fact that she had a restraining order from her abuser.

Last year the region left behind 22 murders, the lowest number in the historical series and 80 less than two decades ago in the Community of Madrid. In 2023 there were 33 murders and in 2022 the figure reached 45 deaths. The National Police clarified 13 of the 15 homicides with 18 arrests. Among them is the already solved high-profile murder of Borja Villacís, younger brother of the former vice mayor of the capital, Begoña Villacís. In the Civil Guard, for its part, the balance is seven murders, including the four deaths committed by Dilawar Hussain Fazal, author a year ago of the triple crime of the Morata de Tajuña brothers and their cellmate in prison. from Estremera.