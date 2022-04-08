Huda Jassim, Agencies (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the international coalition announced that the US air defense systems had shot down a booby-trapped drone targeting a base in Iraq, which includes forces from the US-led coalition fighting extremists.

The coalition said, in a statement, that the plane was shot down at night when it entered the Ain Al-Asad air base in western Iraq, adding that “no injuries or damages were reported.”

Ain al-Assad base hosts coalition forces, but is under the control of the Iraqi army.

The last drone attack against al-Qaeda dates back to January 4, when two booby-trapped drones were shot down without causing any casualties.

In recent months, dozens of missile and drone attacks have targeted US forces and interests in Iraq.

No one claims responsibility for these attacks, but the United States has consistently attributed them to Iraqi armed factions.

On December 9, 2021, Iraq announced the “end of the combat mission” of the international coalition, which kept elements on Iraqi soil, to continue its training and advisory role.

Currently, about 2,500 American soldiers and a thousand soldiers from the member states of the coalition are stationed in three bases controlled by the Iraqi forces, including the Ain al-Assad base.

These foreign forces have been playing advisory and training roles for more than a year, after helping Iraqi forces defeat the terrorist organization ISIS.