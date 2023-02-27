The death of five young people at the hands of the military this Sunday in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, mobilized alleged relatives and neighbors, generating chaos in the south of the city. In videos shared on social networks, dozens of people can be seen brutally attacking at least two soldiers, when an Army contingent tried to tow a shot-up truck, a vehicle that the young people would have used when the military allegedly shot them. Apparently, the young people died in the early hours of Sunday and the protests intensified already in the morning.

In the videos, soldiers can also be seen shooting in the air and on the ground. At least two other uniformed officers seized the phones of people who were at the scene, including the head of the Nuevo Laredo Human Rights Committee organization, Raymundo Ramos. In other images, a person can be heard screaming in pain and accusing a soldier of having given him electric shocks with a “buzzard.” In one of the shots, a couple of people protest against the rubbing of splinters, after one of the soldiers shot the ground.

So far, no authority has reported the matter. A source from the Tamaulipas Prosecutor’s Office has reported that, as it is an issue that involves the military, the case concerns the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR). Asked about it, a spokesman for the agency has not responded. A source from the Government of Tamaulipas has reported that FGR experts have processed the scene of the event. In one of the videos, a man in an agency vest is seen at the scene.

Elements of the Mexican Army on a street in Nuevo Laredo, after the events of this Sunday. RR.SS.

In a statement released this Sunday, the Human Rights Committee of Nuevo Laredo, with a long history of denouncing abuses by the Armed Forces, in the context of the war against drug trafficking, has reported that the military fired at the truck of the boys when they left a club. The Committee has not reported the age of the boys, whether they were students or professionals. He has given their names and has also explained that there is a sixth young man, wounded by a bullet, in the hospital.

In the statement, the Committee assures that the truck in which they were traveling, a white Chevrolet Silverado, had more than 20 shots fired. Testimonies from neighbors collected by the organization indicate that the military killed two of the five youths, already outside the vehicle, on the street. In photos that have circulated these hours on social networks, two of the five dead boys are seen, lying on the ground.

The statement of the Human Rights Committee of Nuevo Laredo.

“In Nuevo Laredo, the military is out of control,” said Raymundo Ramos, “we urgently call on the President of Mexico, the Attorney General’s Office and the National Human Rights Commission to order an exhaustive investigation of this new massacre, aggravated by dispersing with bullets a group of citizens enraged by so much abuse and injustice”, he added.

The history of controversial events involving the Armed Forces in Tamaulipas is long and complex. Since the years of the presidency of Felipe Calderón (2006-2012), passing through those of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), and now with Andrés Manuel López Obrador, complaints of excesses against the Army and the Navy have been a constant .

The closest case dates back to September, when the military allegedly killed a four-year-old girl, Heidi Pérez, in an event just as strange as this Sunday. Then, a relative of the girl supposedly took the baby and her seven-year-old brother to the hospital, due to the little girl’s abdominal pain. It happened at night. On the way, the soldiers, who were on patrol, allegedly fired at the vehicle, fatally injuring the minor. The case is still not clear.

In Nuevo Laredo, specifically, the complaints have mostly been directed at the Navy. In fact, the agency publicly apologized in 2021 for the forced disappearance of at least 45 people, at the end of the last government. For these events, the authorities detained 30 sailors, in a case that is barely advancing in the courts.

