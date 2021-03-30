Vladimir Bardanov, who started shooting in the village of Novye Veshki in Mytishchi near Moscow, resisted the arrest. According to preliminary data, the man set off an explosion during the assault on the house by the security forces, reports TASS…

A law enforcement source clarified that a fire had started in the house.

Earlier it was reported that the police managed to detain Bardanov during the assault, but this information was not confirmed.

According to the Investigative Committee, officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia came to the 60-year-old man to check the report on his involvement in illegal arms trafficking. As a result, the suspect opened fire from a machine gun and threw two grenades out of the window as soon as the police were at the site.

At the moment, there are no casualties as a result of the shooting.

Sources say that Bardanov was the owner of a car service and private security companies, which are currently not functioning. A large arsenal of weapons has presumably remained with him since then.