The FBI is treating the shooting of Trump as a murder attempt. Seven shots, as far as we know. And it has just confirmed the identity of the attacker as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a twenty-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, who was identified not by an ID, but by DNA. The investigation is still ongoing and it is not yet possible, based on what American investigators are communicating, formally and informally, to establish whether the twenty-year-old acted as a “lone wolf” or with accomplices. The FBI also says that a motive has not yet been formally identified.

As is now known, Trump had just begun his speech when the gunfire rang out. He grabbed his right ear with his right hand, then lowered his hand to look at it before kneeling behind the podium, before the Secret Service agents covered him. He reemerged about a minute later, his red “Make America Great Again” hat turned inside out, and was heard saying “wait, wait before you bang your fist,” then the agents rushed him into a black SUV.

The BBC interviewed a man who presented himself as an eyewitness, who said that saw a man armed with a rifle crawling on a roof near the event. The witness, whom the BBC did not identify, said he and the people he was with began to point at the man, trying to alert security. The shots appeared to come from outside the area protected by the secret services, he said. But the angle and tilt of the shot made it possible to quickly pinpoint the point of the shot. If anything, the question is how the man could have climbed up there undisturbed. But that will be the subject of a debate, predictably heated, in the coming hours on the security guaranteed to the former American president.

CNN, Citing confidential sources, he said the FBI had identified the alleged shooter, a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania, before the name and photo of how he was “neutralized” came through. “I was struck by a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump said on his social media platform Truth after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, about 50 km north of Pittsburgh. The shooting occurred less than four months before the November 5 election, when Trump will face a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump, according to a geolocalized analysis by CNN, was about 400 to 500 feet away from the alleged gunman at the time of the shooting during his rally in Butler. According to U.S. intelligence, the gunman fired several shots from an “elevated position” just outside the rally. Law enforcement sources told CNN that the shooter was on the roof of a building just outside the rally site. So many questions remain, now, in this day of American violence.