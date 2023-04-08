













The shonen dark triad: the new contemporary abyss

At this time, MAPPA already has a guarantee seal. And if you haven’t seen the adaptations of these manga, you should definitely consider them. We explain why.

In full recognition of a tired, depressed society, spiteful, anchored to the past, and quite hopeless that, managing to survive mechanically and even empty, is that the dark triad of shonen emerges, which, within our social, political and emotional context, is quite logical. Perhaps we are facing the new shonen that could become the norm.

This dark triad could be recognized as a “classic” shonen, but set in a much darker and more tragic context.. Not only are the demons, death and mental overload that is tempered by the idea of ​​hopelessness and suffering, but it goes deeper into the rupture of the spirit of characters who are usually ambiguous or whose essence resides in a void that is not be a chaos, but a kind of “comfortable” marginality.

However, despite anything, the shonen dark triad invites us to survive and love with honesty and total dedication. Time is the only thing we have, let’s take advantage of it even if everything is dark and heavy.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

Hells Paradise: Jigokuraku it premiered in the spring season of 2023. The protagonists are a ninja and a ronin asaemon, both represent the sense of community, honor and duty.

Within a range of bright colors Hells Paradise: Jigokuraku It will make you question the social construction under which you were born., because our characters will wonder at some point why they behave the way they do and if it really makes sense to them. In addition, they will also have a sensitive introspection: how they feel about it, obviously, if they should continue on that path and everything that would imply that they challenge their reality.

Both they belong to different systems and abide by them as “should be”. However, doubts will begin to arise about how they have learned to function in the world. They will slowly develop their free will as they discover that not all that glitters is gold. Neither the ideals that they have been taught, nor the world that we are able to see because there is always more and everything is constantly changing.

For their different reasons, the protagonists will try to get the elixir of life, the trip will introduce them to a mysterious world that will make them recognize each detail in a different way. The idea of ​​the beautiful and the good —remembering the Greeks, especially Longinus— will resonate in a disturbing way. Many of the beautiful things hell’s paradise: jigokuraku They will be deadly and torturous. And several of those same ones will symbolize the spirituality that causes a beautiful contradiction.

Source: MAPPA

Death literally makes you bloom and Hells Paradise: Jigokuraku makes us remember it very well.

However, Hells Paradise: Jigokuraku it poses a kind of diffused stoicism, it proposes a time that can be survived in a good way through a will to resolve, partially leaving the past and the future aside. The present, after all, is the only thing we have and in which we can improve, love and fight.

The characters cling to life in a world that plans to exterminate them and we are not only referring to the island, but to the political and belief system. However, the world has always been deadly for humans, with what exists in it and with the systems we create ourselves.

Hells Paradise: Jigokuraku proposes a dark and incredible revolution in the 21st century: living for love.

Hells Paradise: Jigokuraku It is a story of the search for life – in several senses –, of the change of seasons, of friendship and personal improvement, but with a dark curtain full of violence and traumatic events. For all this, he is recognized as belonging to the shonen dark triad.

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man premiered in the fall 2022 season, it’s based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga work, and while MAPPA was criticized for the adaptation and its Blu-ray installment didn’t fare very well, the sales of his manga were exceptional, as were some of his items – such as his collectible figures.

Chainsaw Man Follow the life of Denji who manages to survive in an “empty” way, due to a context that “gave him little”, his goals are, in principle, “limited”. However, that is not how we all feel, suffocated by this capitalism that disturbs both sensitivity and economy, the small goals in our lives sound impossible anyway.

Don’t give up on love, Denji, we whispered to him. Be revolutionary. And so, Chainsaw Man he remains firm and fresh, but also a bit apathetic towards the society that has given him little.

Denji’s attitude reminds us a bit of Camus and the sense of the absurd. In addition to Nietzsche’s nihilism. However, the world is cruel and we must take advantage of time, because life ends.

Source: MAPPA

In addition, Chainsaw Man He chooses to live, and he will progress by maintaining his essence, which is built from the different shades of the people he loved or hated. But, it must be emphasized, hate and love are very ambiguous in the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto, it is rather as if the context of violence diminished the qualities of the other feelings a bit, but somehow kept them in their essence more pure.

Chainsaw Man he knows this world very well and chooses it every day, without a choice but also manages to decide on it. Even though the control is on him at every unremitting second.

Death, love, sexuality and heartbreaking hope resonate in each of the shoes full of blood of Chainsaw Man that does not stop, his firmness is disconcerting, his attitude is shocking. He lives here and is part of the shonen dark triad.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen it premiered in the winter season of 2021. It looked like any other shonen, but after the Shibuya incident arc it became very clear that it had dark tones with very professional blurring.

Jujustu Kaisen It has the basic shonen formula, however, quickly, the system that structures its world is corrupted. In this way, the characters emerge as pieces on a huge board, located in a before and after, with pros and cons.

the characters of Jujutsu Kaisen they are virtuous and aware of the dark reality that surrounds them, Despite this, they cling to their ideology and strive to demonstrate and maintain their positions. They are inflexible and brave.

The mangaka has managed to maintain the vertebra of his work with remarkable firmness, we know that whoever must do so will perish regardless of the pain or disappointment it causes fans. Gege Akutami only responds to himself and this is to be appreciated.

Source: MAPPA

Jujustu Kaisen tells the story of sorcerers within a terrible system, full of decisions and corrupt factions, however, the vitality and determination of some sorcerers will make us see a world that will not give up, even if the panorama is exhausting and overwhelming. Despite the fact that the systems stifle us and we have to respond to them because we are inside, Jujutsu Kaisen He proposes that even in the face of this scenario we can do something, even if it is small.

There are curses everywhere, but only we can make decisions about them. Faced with the violence in the world, we have to resist, and although doing so with warm feelings is exhausting and will generate losses, it is the most viable way out if we want to persevere.

Jujutsu Kaisen It shows us the germ of evil and darkness with a kind wink that advocates the confidence and solidity of our ideology.

We recommend: What are the 3 great anime?

The heroes of the shonen dark triad

No one could deny that these anime have the classic shonen vertebra. They have the perfect dose of action, as well as an entertaining sensitivity that allows us to look at the world through the eyes of a young and clumsy protagonist, who has nothing special except his perseverance, on a path that he will undertake with great effort towards maturation. .

Source: MAPPA

He is also surrounded by all the companions and friends who will grow alongside —or because of— the protagonists. There will be hints of a shy romance, and even something secondary, because our main character—and the development of his professional skills—is what matters for shonen.

However, probably due to the darkness of our times, shonen in a gloomy environment begin to position themselves as fabulous installments that solidify their popularity.

Nevertheless, the heroes of the dark triad shonen They are not the ones who lack talent, but are positive and persevere, but rather They show themselves as the heroes of the resistance, who understand the hostility of the world but thanks to this they know that if there is irremediable pain, there is also love, and that despite systems being corrupted to the core, we can maintain our own strength.

The new shonen hero does not persevere: he survives

Source: MAPPA

The stories they show are heartbreaking, however, the characters fully accept their environment and survive just like that. They understand a space that oppresses them and they do what they can, trying to respect its ideals even if it costs them dearly, while they strive to survive.

Also, they will have to embrace all their losses ranging from dead friends to collapsing ideologies. And they will have to overcome.

Our characters are sad, but they stand firm. There is a system that oppresses them and tries to control them, but they try to rebel at the level they want and can. They look for their support network and try to be true to themselves while trying to change for the better. They take responsibility for their actions no matter what that implies, and despite everything, they restrict as far as possible the violence that floods them and allow themselves happiness in the face of a pessimistic and absurd scenario.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.