The TikTok social network has become the favorite to share anecdotes from Internet users, some content creators manage to generate popularity for their moving stories, such as this case that went viral, due to the fact that during a shocking video it was shown to more than 2 thousand young people who sing in unison to a woman.

The clip entitled: “2,000 young people singing to a lady from her balcony”, was released by the user, ‘@asaltalindes_as’, who managed to captivate everyone on the digital platform of the Chinese company ByteDance launched in September 2019 and which has generated popularity for sharing short, vertical videos.

The woman, being on the balcony, was surprised because the young people who were enjoying the music of a DJ, they turned to her, to sing to her all in unison.

Although creating festivals or shows on public roads can annoy the neighbors, the lady impressed everyone as she did not complain and instead was enjoying the songs, therefore the DJ of the Tomelloso (Ciudad Real) pilgrimage, realizing it, made a gesture with which he conquered everyone.

Since the 32-second video went viral by showing that during the annual celebration of the pilgrimage in honor of the Virgen de las Viñas, the inhabitants of Tomelloso were singing, when suddenly the DJ asked them to sing to the woman who was leaning out the window.

For this reason, the thousands of boys turned to dedicate a song to him in unison, this is how Internet users pointed out in the comment box: “That dj has my respect”, “You have given him 50 more years of life”, “I love to the peoples of Spain for real”.