Last December 18, in China A strong earthquake of 6.2 magnitude was recorded.

In fact, the videos that hours later were shared on X (formerly Twitter) are evidence of the terrifying moment.

The movement occurred at 11:59 pm and had its epicenter in the border between Gansu and Qinghai provincesten kilometers deep.

The earthquake was so strong that it caused structural damage, hundreds of fatalities and several injuries, according to authorities.

(You can read: How to identify a 'relevant earthquake' in Colombia? This is what the Geological Service says).

In fact, The moments of panic that were experienced were recorded in several security cameras.since the earthquake had a great magnitude and very little depth.

As can be seen in the images, the movement lasted a long time, resulting in 118 deaths and 200 injuries.

(Also: Large earthquake shakes the waters north of Tonga, in the South Pacific).

🇨🇳 | At least 110 people were killed in a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck China's Gansu province at midnight on Monday. pic.twitter.com/gHEj35okNw — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) December 19, 2023

In addition, in the early hours of this Tuesday another earthquake was generated in the Xinjiang region, in northwest China.

Another 5.5 magnitude earthquake shakes the Xinjiang region of northwest China

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Chinese region of Xinjiang (northwest), with no casualties reported so far, the China Seismological Networks Center reported today.

The earthquake was recorded at 9:46 a.m. on Tuesday (01:46 GMT), and had its epicenter in the Artush region of Xinjiang province, in an area bordering Kyrgyzstan, reports the state agency Xinhua.

The Provincial authorities confirmed that there are no reports of personal injuries nor materials from the earthquake, whose epicenter was located in a mountainous area 1,400 meters above sea level and far from inhabited areas, with the closest population 38 kilometers away.

Medical centers are on red alert in Gansu province after the strong earthquake.

Residents of Atux and the neighboring Bachu county, in Kashgar prefecture, confirmed to Xinhua that the tremor was felt, although with little force.

The prefectural Fire Department sent nine teams and vehicles to the epicenter area to locate possible damage.

The earthquake occurs after another earthquake last night left at least 116 dead and about two hundred injured in the provinces of Gansu and Qinghai, also in the northwest of the country.

(You may be interested: Another earthquake shakes the Philippines this Sunday: it had a magnitude of 6.9).

Authorities have not reported any personal injuries so far. or materials in this earthquake.

This second earthquake was located more than 3,000 kilometers away from the first, in an area inhabited by the Uighur and Kyrgyz ethnic minorities.

Western China (where the autonomous regions of Tibet and

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE

More news

Tsunami alert in five countries after strong earthquake in the Philippines: they ask for evacuation

Fear in the Dominican Republic: huge oarfish appears, which 'predicts' earthquakes

Earthquake in the Philippines: videos of moments of panic experienced due to strong earthquake