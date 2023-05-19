A video published exclusively by the New York Times shows a group of 12 migrants, including women and children, being forcibly loaded onto a bus on the island of Lesbos, taken onto a Greek Coast Guard ship and then onto a rubber dinghy sent to the drifts in the Aegean. The facts, writes the NYT, date back to April.

The video of the migrant boat sent adrift was taken by an Austrian activist who then shared it with the American newspaper. The New York Times tracked down and spoke to 11 of the migrants – from Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea – at a detention center in Izmir, Turkey. Many were still wearing the same clothes they had in the video. Among them was also a six-month-old baby. The migrants said they were forced onto a rubber dinghy and sent adrift. The use of these motorless inflatables had been documented in the past, but the Greek authorities have always denied having left migrants on board