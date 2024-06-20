Near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Texas, United States, Two cyclists were hit by a drunk driver..

The accident, which occurred last Monday, came to light this Wednesday thanks to the viralization on the social network video captured by a camera installed in the backpack of another cyclist who was participating in the activity.

The driver involved in the accident, Benjamin Hylander, 31, was driving a 2020 Subaru Forester with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 g/l.according to the airport police report, reported by the ‘Fort Worth Star’.

The video shows how Hylander, an employee of the American Airlines cargo team, He approaches at high speed from behind the two victims, striking first one and then the other near the intersection of North Airfield Drive and Freeport Parkway.

After the impact, both cyclists were left lying on the asphalt while Hylander, without stopping, ran over the second cyclist with the front and rear wheels of his vehicle, fleeing the scene of the accident.

Dallas-Fort Worth police located the injured cyclists around 6 p.m. (local time) and, after a brief chase, managed to intercept Hylander at a nearby gas station. There, officers urged him to return to the scene of the accident and take responsibility for his actions.

In the presence of the authorities, Hylander apologized to the injured cyclists and stated that he had only consumed one beer. However, upon searching the vehicle, police found at least six empty cans on the passenger seat.

The car was seized as evidence and Hylander was taken to a correctional facility on two counts of intoxication assault..

The victims, Thomas Geppert, 69, and Deborah Eads, 65, received medical attention for “serious lacerations”. Geppert was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, while Eads was treated at the scene by paramedics.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.