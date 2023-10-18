A shocking video was released in the last few hours by the San Bernardino, California Police. As can be seen in the images taken by the security cameras of a business, a man blew up a teddy bear. After getting out of the truck, he left the toy with an explosive inside it and detonated it. After the explosion, he left the scene.

The recording is forceful and leaves no room for doubt. With the camera fixed over the parking lot, the entire sequence could be observed. After getting out of his white truck, a young man walked a few meters and placed the stuffed animal on the floor. Without any rush, he got back into his vehicle.

With the driver already inside the car, the detonation of the explosive immediately began. After emitting smoke for a few seconds, the toy exploded into hundreds of pieces and caused a bang. At that moment, in addition to the incident, the surprise of a woman entering another nearby vehicle could be seen.

As soon as the roar occurred, the perpetrator of the explosion started his truck and fled. However, shortly afterward he was arrested and a large amount of dangerous items were found among his belongings.

The person responsible for the explosive was arrested in California

According to city police authorities, The Sacramento Bee, the investigation of the incident led to finding methamphetamine, a bulletproof vest, illegal fireworks, weapon components and metal pipes “consistent with explosive devices” in the house of the person responsible. Given all this evidence, his arrest was decided.

EXPLOSIVE INVESTIGATION… LITERALLY! Recently, Patrol Officers responded to a 911 call after a business owner was notified by witnesses that a possible explosive device inside a large Teddy Bear 🐻 detonated at the front of the business…@SBPD_CHIEF pic.twitter.com/heSj5dxI9Y — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) October 17, 2023

So far, the California police department has not provided additional information about where or how the explosion occurred. However, they did share a video on social media that summarizes the case.