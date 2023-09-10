Morocco is going through one of the most difficult catastrophes in its entire history and we are already beginning to know each other stories from foreigners who experienced the 6.8 earthquake that occurred last Friday.

One of them was the Colombian, Juan Pablo Arbeláez López who is also the manager of the Volcán del Ruiz Geopark project and was in Marrakechepicenter of the earthquake.

In dialogue with RCN Radio, he explained that at the time of the earthquake he was in his hotel room and could see that the ceiling lamps, the nightstand and all the items in the room fell to the floor.

“Immediately I ran to the door, I went under the frame, to pray of course, to think about my son and my wife and then the other people began to peek out too, to get under the door frame, I estimate that it was more or less 30 seconds, 40 seconds, it’s an eternity,” he added.

He also said that he was evacuated with the rest of the guests where they are gathered and that the relief agencies and the respective authorities until the aftershocks of the earthquake pass.

He also indicated that he was on the third floor where he felt very strong, but that about 400 meters from the hotel, a house collapsed: “When the earthquake stopped, I immediately grabbed my passport, my cell phone, a pair of pants and some tennis shoes and went out to the street where I could see many people running, crying, screaming about what had happened in that house.”

“Really, no, I have never felt so afraid. It’s not even scare, it’s panic, fear,” López added.

The number of deaths from the earthquake that hit this Friday Morocco stands at 2,012 people and the injured number 2,059, according to data collected by the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior.

